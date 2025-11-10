Jaipur: Home owner killed, 3 labourers injured in wall collapse incident

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) A man died and three labourers were injured after a wall of an under construction house collapsed in Subhash chowk area of Jaipur on Monday, police said.

Subhash Chowk SHO Kishan Yadav said the incident occurred in Pannigaran mohalla.

"Attaullah Mirza, the owner of the house, died in the incident while three labourers were injured. They were trapped under debris were rescued and rushed to SMS Hospital for treatment," he said.

It was a three-storied building and work was going on the first floor. The house owner was present with the labourer.

"Suddently, a portion of the wall being constructed for partition on the floor which collapsed," he said.

The body has been kept at the mortuary for postmortem.