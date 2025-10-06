Jaipur hospital fire: Priyanka Gandhi seeks adequate compensation for victim's families, swift probe

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) In the wake of the tragic fire at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital's Trauma Centre in Jaipur, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday appealed to the Rajasthan government to provide adequate compensation to the affected families and conduct a swift investigation into this incident.

The Congress general secretary said the news of the painful deaths of several patients due to a fire in the trauma centre of a government hospital in Jaipur is extremely heart-wrenching.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"I appeal to the state government to provide appropriate compensation to the affected families and to conduct a swift investigation into this incident and take strict action so that such an event does not recur," she said.

A massive fire blazed through the neuro ICU of Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in the dead of the night, killing six patients on critical care support, officials said on Monday.

Eleven patients were being treated in the ICU at the time, said trauma centre in-charge Dr Anurag Dakhad. The fire, which erupted in the storage area around midnight, is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. PTI ASK RHL