Jaipur inferno: Amit Shah speaks to Rajasthan CM

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on the fire incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway that left five people dead.

Describing the accident as extremely sad, Shah said the local administration is working to provide treatment to the injured.

"The road accident in Jaipur, Rajasthan is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. I spoke to the Chief Minister Mr. @BhajanlalBjp in this regard.

"The local administration is working to provide immediate treatment to the injured. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

A deadly collision involving an LPG tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno on Friday morning, killing five people, injuring 37 and engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames as thick black smoke filled the sky. PTI ACB DV DV