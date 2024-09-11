Jaipur International Airport sets up 5 machines to assist passengers during sudden cardiac arrests

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Jaipur International Airport has installed five Automated External Defibrillator (AED) machines to cater to flyers who might suffer sudden cardiac arrests.

These machines have been installed at different locations inside the terminal building. An AED is a portable device that can be used to provide primary assistance to a person who suffers sudden cardiac arrest.

"These AED machines have been strategically placed across the terminal building. They are important aids for delivering immediate assistance to restore normal heart rhythms during sudden cardiac arrest, which increases the survival rate," a senior airport official said.

An AED machine has an automatic voice instruction system that can be turned on at the press of a button. One needs to follow the instructions and even common passengers can use it.

When a person suffers a sudden cardiac arrest, the nearby staff or other passengers can use the AED and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should commence immediately.

In order to make the entire process more effective, an extensive CPR training session was also organised for the airport employees, duty managers, the contractual and the housekeeping staff.

"The objective of the CPR training was to train the staff to provide immediate assistance before professional medical help arrives. The main objective of this training was to provide immediate response, enhance workplace safety and valuable life skills," he said.

Dr Aparna Pandey, critical care consultant who organised the CPR session, said that CPR is not just for the workplace but is a skill that can be used anywhere, anytime, making you a valuable resource in your community and at home.

"At the time of crises, these machines can act as life-saviour agents. Considering the present situation, all commercial and non-commercial establishments should install these AEP in their premises, especially at public places," Dr Pandey said. PTI SDA MNK MNK