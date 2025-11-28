Jaipur: JDA officer suspended for issuing notice to Shiva temple instead of managing body

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) An enforcement officer of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) was suspended on Friday for serving an encroachment notice directly addressed to a Shiva temple instead of a managing person or body.

The state government took the act as a gross negligence in discharging duty and suspended the accused officer, Arun Kumar Poonia.

JDA secretary Nishant Jain issued the suspension order following instructions from the chief minister's office.

The JDA, as part of a road-widening drive, had issued the notice to a Shiva temple in Vaishali Nagar.

The notice, issued on November 21, sought a reply within seven days of the receipt of the notice.

The move has triggered anger among local residents as the notice, pasted onto the wall of the temple, was addressed directly to the temple instead of a managing person or body.

Locals had asked who would respond on behalf of the temple and who would provide the required documents.

A survey conducted by the deputy commissioner of Zone 7 for the widening of Gandhi Path had found the temple's boundary wall extending to the road, and classified it as an encroachment.

The JDA has issued notices to several houses and shop owners as well.

Locals alleged that the authority did not contact the temple management, priest or any committee before pasting the notice and that issuing a notice in the name of the temple amounts to insensitivity.