Jaipur: Lawyer gets threat call, advocates protest outside high court, demand action

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Advocates blocked the road outside the Rajasthan High Court Bench Jaipur on Saturday evening demanding arrest of an accused who has allegedly threatened a lawyer.

They staged a dharna in front of the high court.

A representative of the High Court Bar said that an advocate received a threat over the phone this evening and when he went to register a case, the police did not take the matter seriously.

The police tried to convince the lawyers, but they were adamant on the demand for the arrest of the accused.