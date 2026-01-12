Jaipur Literature Festival to be held from Jan 15, feature Kiran Desai, Stephen Fry

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) The 19th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival will be held from January 15 to 19 with a strong focus on Hindi literature, Rajasthani voices and regional cultural traditions, organisers announced on Monday.

The festival will bring together writers, thinkers, policymakers and artists from India and abroad, reaffirming its position as a major global platform for literary and intellectual dialogue, they said.

Addressing a press conference here, Teamwork Arts managing director Sanjoy K Roy said the festival has evolved into "a meeting ground for ideas, imagination and dialogue from across the world, while remaining deeply rooted in the cultural and intellectual life of India".

He said that the 2026 edition reflects our continuing belief in the power of literature to provoke conversation, nurture empathy, and help us engage more thoughtfully with the complexities of our times.

The 2026 edition will feature an extensive list of speakers, including Javed Akhtar, Sudha Murty, Stephen Fry, Tim Berners-Lee, Esther Duflo, Kiran Desai, Anne Applebaum, Leo Varadkar, Vir Das, Vishwanathan Anand and Shikhar Dhawan, among others.

The organisers also announced the Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Award for Poetry 2026, instituted in memory of the noted Rajasthani and Hindi poet.

The award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, will be presented on January 17 during the festival.

Running alongside the festival, Jaipur BookMark, South Asia's publishing conclave, will mark its 13th edition with a focus on Indian languages, translations and emerging trends, including the use of artificial intelligence in publishing.

The festival will also showcase Indian musical traditions through the ‘Jaipur Music Stage’ and ‘Morning Music’ sessions, highlighting classical, folk and contemporary performances from across the country.

Jaipur BookMark 2026 will focus on Indian languages, translation markets and the impact of artificial intelligence on publishing, with the Royal Norwegian Embassy as country partner.

The organisers said the festival would continue its emphasis on accessibility and inclusion, including sign language interpretation sessions to enable wider participation.