Jaipur man accused of espionage sent to judicial custody

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) A man arrested in case of espionage was sent to judicial custody by a local court here on Tuesday.

The accused, Hanif Khan, was produced before a court in Jaipur from where he was sent to judicial custody, special public prosecutor Sudesh Satwan said.

Khan allegedly sent information pertaining to the movement of defence forces to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in exchange for money.

A senior official of the intelligence branch of Rajasthan Police said that Khan has allegedly confessed to have received a payment of Rs 30,000 in installments in lieu of the information that he sent to a Pakistan-based handler.

Khan was arrested by the CID (Intelligence) unit of the state police on September 25. A joint interrogation by intelligence agencies was conducted in Jaipur.

Investigations revealed that Khan had allegedly sent sensitive photographs to Pakistan and got Rs 30,000 credited in his bank account. He was in contact with a Pakistani handler and had been sharing confidential information through social media platforms. PTI SDA MNK MNK