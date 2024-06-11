Jaipur: Man held for stealing Rs 1.47 cr from relative's house

Jaipur, Jun 11 (PTI) A man, who allegedly stole Rs 1.47 crore from his relative's house in the early hours of Tuesday, was later arrested here, police said.

The accused, Vikas, along with two of his friends, stole the money from his relative Banshi's house, located under the Khatushyamji police station area of Sikar district, Station House Officer of Khatushyamji police station Rajaram said.

According to the SHO, Banshi had sold his land and the money was kept in his house.

Vikas got to know about the money and decided to steal it while Banshi was away at his relative's place in Kuchman in Nagaur on Monday night, SHO Rajaram said.

"Vikas, along with his two friends, reached the Khatushyamji area on a motorcycle and stole the money from the house in the early hours today. Police traced them in Renwal area in Jaipur and caught Vikas, while the other two accused managed to escape," he said.

The cash, kept in three bags, has been recovered from Vikas, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the other two accused.