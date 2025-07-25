Jaipur: Man kills wife, 2 children; hangs himself

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A man allegedly murdered his wife and two children before taking his own life by hanging himself in Udaipur, officials said.

On Thursday night, Dilip Chitara (40) allegedly strangled his wife, Alka, and administered poison to their sons Khush (3) and Manveer (7) before hanging himself, Additional SP Umesh Kumar Ojha said.

The family was living in a rented house, and the landlord mentioned that Dilip spoke to him on Thursday, claiming that his wife was unwell, the police said.

When no family members were seen for an extended period, the landlord attempted to contact Dilip but received no response, after which he called the police.

The bodies were shifted to the mortuary for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the murders and the subsequent suicide, Ojha stated. PTI SDA MPL MPL