Jaipur: Man kills woman running over with SUV, sends friend to hospital

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) A woman was killed and her friend severely injured when a man hit them with his SUV after a row in front of a restaurant in a posh Jaipur area early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, Uma Suthar and Rajkumar had on Monday night gone to a restaurant-bar on the SL Marg. Rajkumar is a partner in the hotel.

After inspecting some construction work on the rooftop, Rajkumar and Uma returned to the restaurant to have dinner around 11 pm, police said.

"The accused Mangesh was also having drinks with her girlfriend there. After some time, they started passing comments. When Rajkumar objected, Mangesh said he already knew him.

"After this, the four sat together and normal talks started. However, Mangesh tried to touch Uma," said a police officer citing the allegations made in the FIR lodged on Rajkumar's complaint.

Uma and Rajkumar left the restaurant at around 5 am and Uma booked a cab.

Meanwhile, Mangesh and his girlfriend also came there and started a row with them. As the fight escalated, Mangesh left but soon returned in his SUV and drove over Rajkumar and Uma, who were waiting for the cab, police said.

The restaurant staff rushed them both to a nearby hospital where Uma succumbed to injuries, while Rajkumar is still under treatment, police said.

Police have booked Mangesh and are examining CCTV footage as part of their investigation. PTI SDA VN VN