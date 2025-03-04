Jaipur: Man sentenced to seven-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Jaipur, Mar 4 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sexual harassment of a six-year-old girl.

Hearing the matter, POCSO Court Judge Tirupati Kumar Gupta found 27-year-old Vijay Kumar Roy accused of raping the minor girl and sentenced him to seven years of jail besides imposing a fine of Rs 25,000, said Special Public Prosecutor Rakesh Mehrishi.

Mehrishi said that an FIR was registered in the matter at Shyam Nagar police station, Jaipur, by the victim's father that he along with his wife had gone out for some work on the day of the incident, when Vijay, who worked as a domestic help, sexually harassed his daughter.

A case was registered under the sections of the POCSO Act. A total of nine witnesses were produced before the court, he added.

The court has also ordered the accused to provide Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim. PTI AG AS AS