Jaipur Metro expansion to strengthen traffic management, Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) The Jaipur Metro's expansion will strengthen traffic management in the state capital, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Thursday.

Sharma was chairing a review meeting on the detailed project report of the Jaipur Metro's second phase.

He instructed officials to carry out the works of the proposed stations from Sitapura to Ambabari and Vidyadhar Nagar with future requirements in mind.

Jaipur is a historical and rapidly-growing city and the metro's expansion will play an important role in balancing the growing population and traffic pressure, the chief minister said.

"The intention of the state government is to develop a smooth and modern transport system for the people of Jaipur so that it becomes a model city in the country," he said.

The route should be determined with the convenience of the public in mind, Sharma said.

Stations should be constructed at places that are within reach of the common people, he added.