Jaipur: NSUI, Cong leaders face water cannons during protest over student union polls

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Monday used water cannons to disperse National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers and senior Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, attempting to march towards the chief minister's residence in Jaipur, demanding the immediate restoration of student union elections.

The protest took place at the city's Shaheed Smarak on MI Road and witnessed the participation of several senior Congress leaders, including AICC General Secretary Pilot.

After a demonstration at the Shaheed Smarak, NSUI workers tried to breach police barricades to march towards the CM residence in Civil Lines area.

The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Mild scuffles and pushing were also there between NSUI workers and police personnel. PTI SDA NB