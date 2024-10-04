Jaipur: Over 500 stolen mobile phones handed back to owners

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Jaipur Police on Friday returned over 500 stolen mobile phones to their owners after tracing them with the help of a technical team, a senior official said.

The total value of these mobiles has been estimated to be around Rs one crore, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Digant Anand.

The Jaipur South Police ran a special campaign "Aapka Mobile Phir Se Aapka", said Anand, adding under this, various teams traced and recovered 533 mobiles lost in 2024 and the previous years.

"The phones were returned to their owners," the DCP said.

The complaints regarding theft/missing of the phones were registered with different police stations under Jaipur South which were taken up under the campaign and the phones were traced.

The phones belonged to elderly people, women, labourers, students and private workers.

Some of them had purchased the phones on installments.

The mobile phones were being operated at different places in Rajasthan.