Jaipur Police detains 700 suspected criminals as it launches city-wide crackdown

Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Around 700 hardcore and suspected criminals have been detained and are currently being interrogated by Jaipur Police after the launch of a city-wide crackdown on Tuesday morning.

City Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that the Jaipur Police initiated the campaign to apprehend active criminals across all police station areas of the Commissionerate and action will be taken against them as per law.

Under this campaign, approximately 250 criminals were detained in District East and 250 in District West. Additionally, around 136 suspected criminals were detained in South District, and about 73 in North District, all of whom are undergoing further questioning. PTI AG ARD ARD