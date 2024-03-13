Jaipur police disperse NSUI workers protesting against BJP MP's remark on Constitution

Jaipur, Mar 13 (PTI) National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers demonstrated here on Wednesday demanding action against BJP MP Anant Hegde for his alleged statement to amend the Constitution.

The members of NSUI, the Congress' students' wing, gathered at Shaheed Memorial to march towards BJP state office to mark their protest. However, the police dispersed them using mild force.

Vidhayakpuri SHO Sheshkaran said the police used mild force to disperse the NSUI workers who had gathered to march from the Shaheed Memorial to the BJP state office.

He said 25-30 workers were taken in a bus to Vidyadhar Nagar and later released.

He said the protesting NSUI workers were stopped because they wanted to take out a rally outside the BJP office but the administration had not permitted them.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot termed the police action against the workers as proof of the authoritarian tendencies of the BJP.

"First the threat of BJP MP Anant Hegde to amend the Constitution and then the lathi-charge on the youth of NSUI who opposed it within the constitutional ambit. It is itself a proof of the authoritarian tendencies of the BJP," Gehlot said on X.

He said, "Salute to the bravery and spirit of all the young revolutionaries of NSUI who were injured in a protest to protect the Constitution." The NSUI activists were trying to cross the barricades. However, the police had them by barricading the Shaheed Memorial.

NSUI state president Vinod Jakhar alleged that the BJP MPs want to bring dictatorship in the country.

"We wanted to present our demand by protesting peacefully and demanding action against BJP MP Anant Hegde. But on the orders of the government, the police administration lathi-charged us. This completely shows the petty mentality of BJP," he said.

Hegde had said it is necessary for the party to gain two-third majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 states to amend the Constitution aimed at setting right alleged distortions and unnecessary additions to it by the Congress. PTI AG KSS KSS