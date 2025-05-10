Jaipur police set up 'Jai Hind Control Room', ask public to report suspected terror activities

Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Police have set up a temporary control 'Jai Hind Control Room' at the Police Control Room in Jaipur in the wake of the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dr. Rameshwar Singh informed that the public can share information related to any suspected terrorist activity or rumors via the WhatsApp helpline.

Citizens can contact the control room through landline number 0141-2366683 or WhatsApp number 9530422612.

Calls, messages, photos and videos can be sent to report suspicious activities, the officer informed.

The control room will operate round-the-clock, coordinating between police, fire services and medical teams.

Authorities have assured prompt and effective action on all reports received through the helpline.