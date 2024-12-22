Jaipur postal assistant gets 3 years in jail in bribery case

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) A special CBI court here on Sunday sentenced the then postal assistant of General Post Office, Jaipur to three years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs. 10,000 in a bribery case.

The Special Judge for CBI cases, Jaipur also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused Ajay Kumar Parasar, an official statement said.

According to the statement, CBI registered a case against the accused in August 2018 on the basis of a complaint. The complainant had alleged that Parasar as a postal assistant of GPO was demanding a bribe of Rs. 6,000 for releasing his parcel containing an Apple mobile phone.

Following the complaint, a CBI team laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe. After investigating the complaint, a chargesheet was filed against the accused on February 6, 2019 before the court of the special judge. The court found him guilty and sentenced him, it said. PTI AG SKY SKY