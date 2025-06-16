Jaipur: Private school receives bomb threat, premises combed

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) A private school in Jaipur underwent a thorough search after receiving a bomb threat, officials said on Monday.

The threat was emailed to The Palace School, prompting the management to immediately notify local police.

The Palace School was founded by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family.

Bomb disposal and dog squads quickly arrived at the school premises to conduct a detailed inspection.

However, so far, no suspicious items have been found. PTI SDA MPL MPL