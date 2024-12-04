Jaipur: Protest held against ISKCON temple saint Chinmay Krishna Das' arrest in Bangladesh

Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) The Sarva Hindu Samaj demonstrated here on Wednesday against the arrest of ISKCON temple saint Chinmay Krishna Das in Bangladesh and the "continuous oppression" of Hindus there.

Advertisment

People associated with the organisation gathered in large numbers at Badi Chaupad and demonstrated. They raised slogans against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. People from the Sarva Hindu Samaj, including saints, public representatives, youths, and women, participated in the demonstration.

Speakers said it is the time to unite and not to divide on the basis of caste. Everyone has to show the power of unity together. At the same time, the central government should raise this issue in the United Nations and Human Rights Council and find a proper solution, they added.

People associated with all the organisations of the Sarva Hindu Samaj involved in the demonstration also demanded that the central government put pressure on the Bangladesh government and talk to them regarding the safety of Hindus living there.

Advertisment

A memorandum was also sent to the president, the prime minister and the secretary general of the United Nations. The main demand in the five-point memorandum is to put pressure on the Bangladesh government to protect religious freedom. The protest concluded with a collective Hanuman Chalisa recitation.

Many people, including Mahant Vishnu Naga, Chandraprakash Khetani, Sardar Jasvir Singh and Raghavendracharya addressed the gathering. MLA Gopal Sharma, Balmukund Acharya and Jaipur Greater Mayor Kusum Yadav also participated in it. PTI AG MNK MNK