Jaipur real estate firm approaches Lokayukta over illegal land partition

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) A city-based real estate company has knocked on the doors of the state-level anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokayukta, following the inaction of authorities over an alleged illegal partition of its land and unauthorised constructions in the Sanganer area here.

Rajdarbar Pink City Developers Pvt Ltd has filed a complaint seeking a probe into the alleged role of revenue officials in a 2021 partition of prime agricultural land and the failure of civic authorities to act against illegal construction, officials said.

In its complaint filed on January 7, the company, through its authorised signatory Surendra Singh, accused the Sanganer tehsildar and others of acting beyond their powers in partitioning agricultural land in Jaysinghpura Bas village, Bhankrota.

The land, measuring about 6.29 hectares and comprising multiple khasra numbers, was partly purchased by the company in 2005 as an undivided half share, it said.

The company alleged that co-owners of the remaining share obtained a partition order on February 23, 2021, without its consent and in violation of natural justice. It also claimed that the move caused it financial loss by allotting landlocked and unusable portions.

The developer also alleged that portions of the land were sold to third parties, who raised constructions without Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) approval, but no action was taken despite complaints.

The complainant has pleaded that all constructions raised without JDA approval on the said khasra numbers be seized and demolished, and that the partition order passed by the Sanganer tehsildar without the company's consent be set aside.

It further sought legal action against the concerned officials according to the law, along with appropriate relief to the developer. PTI AG OZ OZ