Jaipur records 25 fire incidents on Diwali

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) More than 100 people were injured and 25 fire incidents were reported across Rajasthan's capital on Diwali, officials said on Monday.

Sawai Man Singh Hospital Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma said, “41 people suffered burn injuries and were brought to the hospital on Sunday night. Seven of them were admitted and the rest were given first aid.” He said of the total 84 cases reported in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, 43 were of eye injuries. While seven people were admitted, 36 people were sent home after treatment.

Chief Fire Officer Devendra Meena said there were about 25 fire incidents, including in shops, houses and warehouses, on Sunday night.

Several fire tenders made several rounds to control the fire, he said, adding there was no loss of life in these incidents.PTI SDA DV DV