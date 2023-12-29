Jaipur records lowest minimum temperature of season at 8.4 deg C

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) There was dense fog in several parts of Rajasthan on Friday with visibility being reduced to less than 50 metres in some areas, severely affecting vehicular traffic, meteorological department officials said here.

State capital Jaipur recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 8.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in hill station Mount Abu was 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met, Fatehpur town in Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, Sikar 6.5 degrees Celsius, Pilani 6.6 degrees Celsius, Churu 7.5 degrees Celsius, Alwar 8.4 degrees Celsius and Sangriya (Hanumangarh) and Bikaner 9.3 degrees Celsius each.

The weather department said that a western disturbance was likely to become active in the state from December 31. PTI SDA IJT IJT