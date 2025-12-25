Jaipur residents hold silent protest over Aravalli protection

Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) A large number of citizens gathered at Central Park here on Thursday to express their silent protest against the government's stance and the Supreme Court's decision regarding the Aravalli mountain range.

GS Bapna, the Secretary of Bharat Seva Sansthan and former Advocate General of the state, led the protest. Holding placards to voice their concerns, participants expressed concern over the new definition and said that it will leave 90 per cent of the Aravallis without legal protection.

Many park-goers also joined the protest.

Bapna said that the Aravalli is a crucial mountain range, and water, forests, wildlife, tourism sites, temples, forts, and palaces depend on it. He said that it is important to protect the mountain range.

He said that 20 per cent of the Aravalli range has already been ravaged by mining and if mining activities are allowed to continue at this pace, the Aravalli range could disappear completely.

"The Gen-Z generation and future generations will never forgive us if this happens," he said.