Jaipur: Smuggling mastermind, carrier nabbed with gold worth Rs 70 lakh

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 70 lakh was retrieved from the private parts of a passenger who landed at the Jaipur International Airport on Thursday, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said.

Smuggling mastermind Ajay Fageria, who was accompanying him, was also arrested, he said.

The passenger had got off from a flight coming from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Acting on a tip-off, as soon as de-boarding started, agency sleuths began looking for the passenger.

He was stopped for a customs check, but nothing was found on him.

During questioning, however, he betrayed an aberrant behaviour.

With their suspicions now strong, the officials took him for an X-ray, which revealed gold hidden in his private part in the form of paste.

The man then gave up Fageria, who too had come on the same flight.

According to the agency, Fageria paid anything between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 per trip to gold carriers. PTI AG VN VN