Jaipur to host its first Army Day parade on Jan 15

Jaipur, Jan 5 (PTI) Jaipur will host the Army Day parade for the first time on January 15, officials said on Monday. The event will be held on Mahal Road.

The Army Day programmes began with a medical camp organised at the Military Hospital here on Monday for ex-servicemen, war widows and their family members. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari attended the camp as the chief guest.

Addressing the event, South Western Command Army Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh said the command has around 3.70 lakh ex-servicemen and nearly 7 lakh dependent family members.

"There are about 31,000 heart patients and nearly 16,000 orthopaedic patients among them," he said.

On the Army Day parade, Lt Gen Singh said Jaipur will host it for the first time.

"Until 2022, the Army Day parade was held in Delhi. On the prime minister's initiative, it has since been organised in different cities such as Bengaluru, Lucknow and Pune," he said.

This will also be the first time when the parade will be organised outside an Army cantonment to allow citizens to witness the courage and valour of the Indian Army up close. The parade will also showcase the success of Operation Sindoor, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Kumari said it is a matter of pride that the Army Day parade is being held in Jaipur.

"We are safe in our homes today because our armed forces remain vigilant on the borders," she said. PTI AG DIV DIV