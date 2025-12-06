Jaipur: Under-construction multi-storey building develops cracks, triggering panic

Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) An under-construction multi-storey building in Jaipur developed major cracks, triggering panic in the locality on Saturday, officials said.

Teams from the municipal corporation, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) and Civil Defence rushed to the spot. According to the preliminary information, soil erosion in the basement led to structural cracks across the entire building located in Malviya Nagar, a busy area, they said.

Officials immediately evacuated the nearby buildings and cordoned off the area. Traffic movement on the adjoining road was also diverted.

"Two cranes were deployed to support the structure and prevent any collapse," officials said.

The JDA and municipal corporation teams would inspect the structure, and if required, the building may be demolished. PTI SDA MNK MNK