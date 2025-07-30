Jaipur: Youth preparing for competitive exams electrocuted to death

Jaipur, Jul 30 (PTI) A 23-year-old youth preparing for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) died after allegedly getting electrocuted by a live streetlight pole during heavy rains in the Bajaj Nagar area of Jaipur, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Vikas Vishnoi, hailed from Sanchore and had recently completed his B.Ed. He had been living in Jaipur for the past five years and was preparing for competitive exams, the police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Kendriya Vidyalaya-1 when Vishnoi accidentally came into contact with an electrified streetlight pole. CCTV footage shows him collapsing into a pool of rainwater after the electric shock, SHO Bajaj Nagar Poonam Kumar said.

A patrolling police team noticed him floating and rushed him to the Jaipuria Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment.

Vishnoi's identity was confirmed when his friend, Udayraj Singh from Barmer, called Vikas's mobile. Singh later helped the police contact the victim's family, the SHO added.

The police are further investigating the matter.