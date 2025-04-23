Jaipur's Model Town grief-stricken after Neeraj Udhwani's killing in Pahalgam terror attack

Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Sorrow has engulfed the Forest View Residency in Jaipur's Model Town area where the family of a man who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir lived.

At least 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

Neeraj Udhwani (33) and his wife Ayushi were in Pahalgam on Tuesday when the terrorists attacked the tourists and shot 26 of them, including Neeraj, dead. He was married to Aysuhi in February 2023.

His body will be brought to Jaipur from J-K on Wednesday night.

Udhwani was working as a chartered accountant (CA) in Dubai. He visited Jaipur for a wedding function and went to J-K on Monday.

"We got information from his wife that terrorists had shot him," Neeraj's uncle Dinesh Udhwani said.

He said Neeraj was scheduled to return to Dubai after his J-K trip would have been over.

As soon as their relatives learned about the incident, they gathered at the residence and consoled the family.

Neeraj's mother Jyoti demanded capital punishment for the accused involved in the attack.

"The terrorist should be hanged... India has close relations with everyone. A Hindu will never do such an act.

"Neeraj had come from Dubai for a wedding and left for Kashmir. I spoke to him on Monday. He was supposed to come back after five days," she said.

Neeraj's father died nearly 10 years ago.