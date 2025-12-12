Jaipur's National Institute of Ayurveda to present scientific work at Global Ayush WHO Summit

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) The National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur, will present its Ayush-based innovations and scientific research to global delegates at the Ayush World Health Organisation (WHO) Summit 2025.

More than 113 countries will participate in the summit, Vice-Chancellor Professor Sanjeev Sharma said on Friday.

He said the summit's theme, "Restoring Balance: Science and Practice of Health and Well-being", reflects the increasing global demand for evidence-backed traditional medicine.

"Ministers, policymakers, researchers, clinicians and industry leaders from across the world will attend. A dedicated National Institute of Ayurveda team will showcase products developed at the institute, explain their scientific foundation, and engage with international experts," Sharma said.

The summit, being organised by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, will be held from December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav will inaugurate the event, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the valedictory session, officials said.

The ministry will host a special session dedicated to Ashwagandha, one of India's most researched medicinal plants. Experts will present evidence on its traditional uses, modern therapeutic relevance, and applicability in global healthcare systems.

Officials said the summit aims to create a decade-long global framework for the scientific, sustainable and equitable integration of traditional, complementary and indigenous medicine into national health systems. PTI AG OZ OZ