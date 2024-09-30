Jaipur's Ramniwas Garden, Albert Hall closed for 2 day rat control drive

Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) A two-day rat control drive began at the Ramniwas Garden and Albert Hall here on Monday morning by a team from the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), officials said.

In order to facilitate the operation, Ramniwas Garden, Albert Hall and surrounding areas will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday, during which pesticides will be used, an official said.

The garden houses the Albert hall Museum, built by Maharaja Sawai Ram Singh in 1868.

Both sites, which are popular tourist destinations, have been affected by a rat infestation, with rodents digging burrows throughout the garden and threatening the foundation of Albert Hall.

"The rat control activity has started in the garden today," said JDA Secretary Nishant Jain.

Director of Archeology and Museum Department Pankaj Dharendra confirmed that the department has been informed by the JDA through a letter that Ramniwas Bagh will be closed on September 30 and October 1.

The large rat population has been a concern for tourists and the general public, hence, pesticides will be used to eliminate the rats and their burrows will be filed, Superintendent of Ramniwas Garden Abdul Mazid said.

He said that during the pandemic, rat control drives were initiated on a small scale but this time the activity is underway on a larger scale.

"The number of rats is estimated in thousands but it can potentially exceed a lakh. The infestation poses a risk of infection for authorities and the general public, therefore this activity was much needed," he said.

The garden also has a zoo, bird park and Ravindra Mach theatre, has seen an increase in rats due to the presence of street food vendors and bird feeding, another official added.

The Albert Hall was conceptualized and designed by Sir Swinton Jacob using styles from the Indo-Saracenic architecture and the Prince of Wales laid the foundation stone of the building in 1876.

The museum displays a wide range of artifacts, including metal sculptures, wood crafts, carpets, stones, arms and weapons, natural stones and ivory goods etc.

It also houses a large collection of miniatures from Bundi, Kota, Kishangarh, Udaipur and Jaipur schools of art.

Dharendra noted that while rats posed a threat to the foundation of the structure but no damage has been reported to the artifacts inside the museum.

He added that the museum currently is receives 1,500 to 2,000 tourists daily and the number of visitors is expected to increase with the beginning of the tourism season.

