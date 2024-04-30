Jairam Thakur failed to protect interests of Himachal: CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has failed to protect the interests of Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisment

"Even as the chief minister, he could not strongly present the state's side before the Central government, now he has completely failed to fulfill the responsibility of the Leader of Opposition," said Sukhu.

"When the Central government brought the Agniveer Yojana, he did not say anything. He could not even demand a special relief package from the Central government during the natural disaster," he added.

Talking to a group of reporters at Sera in Nadaun, the chief minister said that Thakur should not be disturbed by the response to political statements.

"No one has made objectionable comments on Kangana (Ranaut) as alleged by him. Kangana is the daughter of Himachal and her father has been the general secretary of the Congress. Jairam Thakur should understand that when a statement comes from his side, it will also get a response," Sukhu said.

"He should tell what work he has done in the interest of Himachal during his tenure as the CM. What battle did Jairam fight in the interest of the state?" he asked. PTI/COR AS AS