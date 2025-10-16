Jaisalmer bus fire: Rajasthan CM approves financial aid for kin of deceased, injured

Jaipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday approved financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives and those injured in the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer highway bus fire accident, officials said.

According to an official statement, the next of kin of each deceased will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh. Families who lost three or more members in the incident will be given Rs 25 lakh each. The government has also sanctioned Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for others who sustained minor injuries.

A total of 21 passengers were burnt alive and 16 were critically injured when a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday.

"The state government stands firmly with the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the chief minister said, assuring that every possible assistance and best medical treatment will be provided to the injured.

Sharma approved the relief package by relaxing provisions of rules that govern the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the statement said.