Jaisalmer: Minor among two drown in canal while bathing animals

Jaisalmer, Feb 16 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy and a man drowned in the Indira Gandhi Canal in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district while bathing animals on Monday, police said.

According to officials at Mohangarh police station, the incident occurred near Pannodhar culvert in the canal area.

The deceased were identified as Murid Khan, a resident of Mohangarh's Karni Nagar, and Arbaaz Khan (22), a resident of Bhikhodai under Falsund police station limits, they said.

The duo slipped and fell into deep water while bathing animals, the police said, adding that they were pulled out and taken to Mohangarh hospital, and later referred to a Jaisalmer hospital.

However, both succumbed on the way to the hospital, they added.