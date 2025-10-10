Jaishankar and Muttaqi hold talks: India upgrades tech mission in Kabul to embassy

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) India on Friday announced the upgrading of its technical mission in Kabul to the status of an embassy and pledged to renew its development works in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also appreciated the Taliban set-up for showing sensitivity towards New Delhi's security concerns.

Jaishankar made the twin announcements during his wide-ranging talks with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who landed in New Delhi on Thursday on a six-day visit.

India had withdrawn its officials from its embassy in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. In June 2022, India re-established its diplomatic presence in the Afghan capital by deploying a "technical team".

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar listed cross-border terrorism as a shared threat for both the countries and said India and Afghanistan must coordinate efforts to combat the menace.

On his part, Muttaqi assured India that Afghanistan will not allow any element to use its territory against New Delhi's interests and identified the Daesh terror group (ISIS) as the main challenge for the region. He added that Kabul is at the frontlines of this struggle.

Since the Taliban came to power, New Delhi has also been insisting that Afghan soil must not be used for any terrorist activities against any country.

"Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan," Jaishankar told Muttaqi in his opening remarks at the meeting.

"As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress," he said.

India's longstanding partnership that has seen so many Indian projects in Afghanistan stands renewed, the external affairs minister announced.

Jaishankar said both India and Afghanistan have a common commitment towards growth and prosperity.

"However, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face. We must coordinate efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he said.

"We appreciate your sensitivity towards India's security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy," the minister added.

Jaishankar said India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

"Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of embassy of India," he said.

The external affairs minister said India is now ready to commit to six new projects, the details of which can be announced soon.

"A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of goodwill and I would like to hand over five of them to you personally as a symbolic step," he said.

Jaishankar also appreciated Kabul inviting Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan and said the proposal can be discussed further.

"We have a shared interest in boosting trade and commerce. I am glad to note the commencement of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi," he said.

In his remarks, Jaishankar described as a matter of deep concern the plight of "forcibly repatriated" Afghan refugees and said their dignity and livelihood is important.

"India agrees to help construct residences for them and continue providing material aid to rebuild their lives," he said.

In his comments, Muttaqi described India as an important country of the region and one that has always stood by Afghan people and assisted them in many areas.

"We will not allow any (element) to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others. Daesh is a challenge for the region and Afghanistan is at the frontlines of this struggle," he said.

"Luckily, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, its forces and its strong struggle against it has eradicated it from Afghanistan. The need of our region is that we combat this menace together and this is a need for the common prosperity of both nations," he said. PTI MPB MIN MIN