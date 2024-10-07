Jaishankar, Argentinian foreign minister discuss ways to expand bilateral trade

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he along with his Argentinian counterpart Diana Mondino and industry leaders from that country discussed ways to expand bilateral trade and investment partnership.

He said this in a post on X and also shared pictures of the meeting here.

"Joined Foreign and Trade Minister @DianaMondino for a fruitful meeting with industry and business leaders from Argentina," Jaishankar said in the post.

"Discussed ways to expand our bilateral trade and investment partnership, including in the sectors of energy transition, minerals, health, agri-tech, defence and technology.

"Highlighted growing opportunities of collaboration with India-led by strong market mechanisms and a robust digital framework," he wrote on the social media platform.