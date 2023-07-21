Jaishankar attends key meeting of Global Crisis Response Group

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday virtually attended a crucial meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group (GCRG) chaired by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

In a Twitter post, Jaishankar said he highlighted at the meeting efforts by India's G20 presidency in various areas, including those for adoption of an action plan for accelerating progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On July 7, the Ministry of External Affairs said India has joined the Champions Group of the GCRG following an invitation from the UN Secretary General to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The GCRG was set up by the UN Secretary General (UNSG) in March last year to address urgent and critical global issues such as food and energy security challenges.

The work of the GCRG is overseen by the Champions Group.

"Represented India in the Champions Meeting of the Global Crisis Response Group chaired by UNSG @antonioguterres," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister said he also highlighted India's commitment under its G20 presidency to implement a common framework for debt service suspension initiative in a predictable, timely, orderly and coordinated manner; and promoting just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathways.