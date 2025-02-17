Jaishankar calls on Amir of Qatar, says confident his talks with PM will 'deepen our friendship'

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, hours after his arrival in Delhi, and said he is confident that the visiting leader's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will "deepen our close bonds of friendship".

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi went to the airport to receive the Amir of Qatar, who arrived in Delhi on Monday evening.

Later in the evening, Jaishankar called on the Amir of Qatar, who is on a two-day state visit to India.

"Honoured to call on H H @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar on his arrival in New Delhi for a State Visit. Value his guidance on advancing our cooperation in many domains. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will deepen our close bonds of friendship," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The Union minister also shared some photographs of his meeting with the Amir of Qatar on the microblogging platform.

The Amir of Qatar will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Modi on Tuesday.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," the prime minister said in a post on X.

The Amir of Qatar's visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Saturday.

The Amir of Qatar will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and business leaders, it said. PTI KND RC