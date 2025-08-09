Jaishankar congratulates Armenian FM for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty reached in Washington an "important achievement" for dialogue and diplomacy that India advocates.

In a post on X, Jaishankar also said he spoke to his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan and congratulated him on the development.

At a White House peace summit on Friday, leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan signed an agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict.

"Good to speak to Armenian FM @AraratMirzoyan. Congratulated him on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Treaty reached in Washington DC. This is an important achievement for dialogue and diplomacy that India advocates," Jaishankar said in the post. PTI KND ARI