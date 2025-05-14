Jaishankar congratulates Indo-Canadian Anita Anand on her appointment as Canada's foreign minister

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday congratulated Indo-Canadian lawmaker Anita Anand on her appointment as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Union minister extended greeting to his Canadian counterpart in a post on X.

"Congratulate @AnitaAnandMP on your appointment as Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs," the EAM posted.

Indo-Canadians Anand and Maninder Sidhu have landed important portfolios in the new cabinet announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney after reshuffle.

While Anand was appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sidhu is the new Minister for International Trade in the new cabinet announced on Tuesday.

Carney announced the reshuffle almost two weeks after his Liberal Party won the federal elections in Canada. He replaced Justin Trudeau months ahead of the elections.

Anand, 58, was the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry before the polls and in the past has served in the roles including of defence minister. She replaced Melanie Joly, who is now the Minister of Industry.

"I am honoured to be named Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Mark Carney and our team to build a safer, fairer world and deliver for Canadians," Anand, an MP from Oakville East, posted on X soon after taking oath.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar, in another post said, "Appreciated the conversation today with Austrian FM @BMeinl. Congratulated on her appointment. Agreed on zero tolerance of terrorism and firm opposition to nuclear blackmail. Discussed our excellent bilateral ties and the Ukraine conflict." PTI KND NB NB