Jaishankar holds talks with Greek foreign minister; discusses IMEC, India-Mediterranean connect

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterpart from Greece, George Gerapetritis, here on Thursday and held a very "productive conversation" with him on advancing the multi-faceted bilateral relations in a range of sectors, including trade, artificial intelligence and cultural ties.

The two ministers also interacted during a meeting held at the Hyderabad House.

"Delighted to meet my friend FM George Gerapetritis of Greece this evening in Delhi. Held a very productive conversation on advancing our multifaceted relations, focusing on shipping, trade and investment, connectivity, mobility, AI and cultural ties," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic is visiting India from February 5 to February 8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

In his post on X, Jaishankar wrote: "Also discussed IMEC and India-Mediterranean connect, which will be a major focus of the next phase of our relations. Appreciate his perspectives on the recent developments in the region. Assured India's fullest support to Greece for its non-permanent membership of the UNSC for 2025-26." Billed as a pathbreaking initiative, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) envisages vast road, railroad and shipping networks among Saudi Arabia, India, the United States and Europe, with an aim to ensure integration among Asia, the Middle East and the West.

The IMEC initiative was firmed up on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023.