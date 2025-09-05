Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tobgay

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The "time-tested" partnership between India and Bhutan continues to move from strength to strength, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday after meeting Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

Various bilateral issues figured in the Jaishankar-Tobgay talks.

The Bhutanese prime minister is on a visit to India.

"Delighted to call on PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan this evening. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Our unique and time-tested partnership continues to move from strength to strength," Jaishankar posted on X. PTI MPB ZMN