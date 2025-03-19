Jaishankar meets counterparts from Norway, Slovakia; interacts with Bill Gates

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his counterparts from Norway, Slovakia and several other countries seeking to strengthen ties.

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also met Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue here.

The three-day Raisina Dialogue -- India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics -- had begun in the national capital on Monday.

"A thoughtful conversation with @BillGates on the sidelines of #Raisina2025. Discussed development challenges, the promise of innovation and the relevance of India," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X. He also shared a photograph of their meeting.

The external affairs minister (EAM) shared the updates on his meetings with his counterparts in a series of posts on X.

"Glad to meet FM Slovakia Juraj Blanár this evening. Spoke about trade, investment, mobility, education, infrastructure and culture. Appreciate receiving a Slovak translation of the Upanishad," the EAM said.

Jaishankar further updated that Raisina Dialogue 2025 provided an opportunity to "meet DPM @EdMartDiaz of Cuba. Discussed our development cooperation especially in health and traditional medicine".

On his meeting with Norwegian foreign minister Espen Barth Eide, Jaishankar wrote in another post on X, "Discussed implementation of TEPA, blue economy & education cooperation and Ukraine-related developments." India and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) had signed a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) in March 2024.

EFTA countries comprise Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

"Very pleased to meet FM @DominiqueHasler of Liechtenstein this morning. Discussed the progress of TEPA, our cooperation in the UN and the Ukraine situation," the EAM wrote in another post on X.

On his meeting with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar said, "Explored opportunities for advancing our political, trade, investment, tourism and education cooperation." "A good meeting with DPM & FM @MihaiPopsoi of Moldova. Discussed advancement of our bilateral and multilateral relations. Today's signing of MoU on agriculture will further enhance our cooperation," he wrote on X and also shared pictures. PTI KND KVK KVK