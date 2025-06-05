Jaishankar meets foreign ministers of four Central Asian countries

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his counterparts from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic here on Thursday and discussed ways to further boost India's cooperation with these Central Asian countries. The issue of terrorism also figured in their discussions.

In a series of posts on X, Jaishankar shared the broad contours of his meetings.

"Delighted to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. A warm exchange on deepening our cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, connectivity, health and energy sectors. Welcome his strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said.

He also shared some photos from the meeting which took place at Hyderabad House.

India is hosting the fourth edition of the Central Asia Dialogue to forge a closer, wider and stronger partnership with the region, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are attending the conclave to be held in Delhi on Friday.

In another post, Jaishankar said, "A good meeting with FM Sirojiddin Muhriddin of Tajikistan. Agreed on the need to firmly counter terrorism in our region. Shared views on furthering our cooperation including deeper trade, investment and connectivity ties." He also shared some photos of their meeting.

"Pleased to meet DPM & FM Murat Nurtleu of Kazakhstan this morning. Appreciated his reaffirmation of zero tolerance for terrorism. Discussed various facets of our Strategic Partnership focusing on political, trade, investment and energy cooperation. Also spoke about widening connectivity with the Central Asia region," he said.

Jaishankar said he had a "productive meeting" with FM Zheenbek Kulubaev of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"Thanked him for their support and solidarity in countering terrorism. Discussed our cooperation in banking, education, energy, health, connectivity and capacity building. Today's signing of Program of Cooperation is a step forward in deepening our bilateral ties," he said.