Jaishankar meets German Vice Chancellor, holds wide-ranging discussions with foreign minister

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held "wide-ranging discussions" on several regional and global issues with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock here on Friday.

The EAM said he also had a "good conversation" with German Vice Chancellor and Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck.

Jaishankar in a post on X termed the 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) meeting a "successful" one.

In a series of posts, he also share pictures of his separate meetings with Baerbock and Habeck.

The German vice chancellor and foreign minister have arrived in India as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-day official visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz earlier in the day, co-chaired the seventh round of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.

"Delighted to meet FM @ABaerbock of Germany, after a successful IGC meeting earlier today. Held wide-ranging discussions on a number of regional and global issues. Our strategic partnership continues to deepen as it enters its 25th year," the EAM posted on X.

In another post, he mentioned about his meeting with the German vice chancellor.

"A good conversation with German Vice Chancellor and Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister Robert Habeck. Exchanged views on contemporary global challenges, both strategic and economic," he wrote on the social media platform.

In a joint statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the IGC meeting, Modi and Scholz reaffirmed their commitment to "further expand and deepen the Indo-German Strategic Partnership". PTI KND KND NB NB