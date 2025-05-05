Jaishankar meets Japan House of Representatives speaker, thanks him for solidarity on Pahalgam

New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met the Speaker of House of Representatives of Japan, Fukushiro Nukaga, in Delhi and thanked him for the "expression of solidarity and support" on the Pahalgam attack.

In a post on X, Jaishankar also shared photographs of the meeting with Nukaga and his parliamentary colleagues.

"Delighted to meet Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga of House of Representatives of Japan today in Delhi, along with his parliamentary colleagues and business delegation. Thank him for the expression of solidarity and support on the Pahalgam terrorist attack," he said in the post.

"Appreciate his leadership in developing this natural relationship between India and Japan. Agreed to develop the agenda of increasing talent exchanges, enhancing business linkages and building technology partnership," he added.

In a separate post, Jaishankar said he had "a good conversation" with Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze "this evening".

"Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages. Also spoke about global issues and our bilateral cooperation," he said in the post.