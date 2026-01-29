Jaishankar meets US envoy Gor ahead of high-profile visit to Washington

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Ahead of his scheduled trip to Washington next week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held talks with US Ambassador Sergio Gor, focussing on key dimensions of bilateral ties, including in areas such as trade, critical minerals and defence.

The external affairs minister is travelling to the United States to attend the inaugural ministerial meeting on critical mineral supply chains.

He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio amid indications that both sides are making fresh attempts to conclude a proposed trade deal.

"Pleased to meet @USAmbIndia Sergio Gor today in New Delhi. Our conversation covered the many dimensions of our partnership," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Welcomed him and expressed confidence that he would contribute to the strengthening of India-US relations," he said.

The US ambassador said he and Jaishankar had a "highly substantive discussion that covered everything from defence, trade, critical minerals, and working towards our common interests".

"Stay tuned for much more!" Gor, who assumed office earlier this month, said on social media.

India and the US held multiple rounds of negotiations last year to firm up the proposed bilateral trade deal.

However, the talks hit a roadblock after President Donald Trump slapped whopping 50-per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25-per cent punitive levy over Russian oil purchases, in August last year.

Apart from the tariffs, the relations came under strain on a number of other issues that included Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy.

India and the US have made "very significant" progress in their negotiations for a trade deal, authoritative sources said on Wednesday.

New Delhi maintained a steady momentum in the talks with Washington for a positive outcome even during the final stages of concluding its free trade pact with the European Union, they added.