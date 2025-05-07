Jaishankar speaks to counterparts from Germany, France, Japan

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to his counterparts from Japan, Germany, France and Spain and apprised about India's strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

Several world leaders, US President Donald Trump and UN chief Antonio Guterres called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.

Following his phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Jaishankar said India's action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure was discussed.

"Had a telecon with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Appreciate the strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack. Discussed India's action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure this morning," the external affairs minister said on X.

Jaishankar said he had a joint call with French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Germany's Johann Wadephul.

"Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism," he said.

On his phone talks with Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares, Jaishankar posted on X: "Discussed India's firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism." In retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.