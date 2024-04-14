Jaishankar speaks to Iranian counterpart, seeks release of 17 Indians onboard MSC Aries

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and sought the release of 17 Indian nationals onboard a Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel.

On the Iran-Israel hostilities, Jaishankar, during the phone conversation, called for avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to the path of diplomacy.

India has been in touch with Iran to secure the release of the Indians onboard container ship MSC Aries that was seized by the Iranian military near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

"Spoke to Iranian FM @Amirabdolahian this evening. Took up the release of 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Discussed the current situation in the region. Stressed the importance of avoiding escalation, exercising restraint and returning to diplomacy. Agreed to remain in touch," he said.

Special Naval Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) seized 'MSC Aries' reportedly in view of its links with Israel.

The MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) said it is working closely with relevant authorities for the well-being of 25 crew members and the return of the vessel.

Hours after the Iranian action, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the ship's crew comprised of Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals.

In his phone conversation with Amir-Abdollahian, Jaishankar is understood to have discussed the hostilities between Iran and Israel.

On early Sunday, Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1 that killed seven Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards including two generals.

In its reaction, India called for immediate de-escalation of the situation and said that its embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community in the region.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it said.

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community," the MEA said in a statement.

"It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added. PTI MPB KVK KVK